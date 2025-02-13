Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

What’s next for BP?
Feb 12, 2025

What’s next for BP?

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
If other energy companies are any indicator, BP will move away from renewables and double down on fossil fuels. Plus, midsize city music venues and housing costs.

Segments From this episode

Housing costs still feed inflation — despite steady rents

by Justin Ho
Feb 12, 2025
Shelter played a key role in January's higher-than-expected consumer price index. A dwindling supply of apartments could add to that effect.
Shelter costs continue to rise, per the CPI, and trends in the cost of rent vary by region.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What a trade consultant is hearing from clients as Trump roils the waters

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 12, 2025
Companies hope to adjust to tariff threats and remain in global markets, says Sarita Jackson, who supports a bigger role for the WTO.
Zelle processed $1 trillion last year, it says, setting record for payment apps

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 12, 2025
Almost three-quarters of U.S. consumers use mobile payment systems like Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, but regulation is limited.
Peer-to-peer payment systems, like Zelle, aren't banks, so they have little federal oversight.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Early Warning Services, LLC
Americans are turning to social media for financial advice

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Feb 12, 2025
Traditionally, Americans have relied on certified financial advisors for investment advice. But social media has given rise to free advice from financial influencers.
Oil giant BP promises a "fundamental reset." What will that look like?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 12, 2025
BP didn't share many details, but the company has been losing money on renewables and will likely be doubling down on oil and gas.
Oil and gas company BP announced it would reset its business strategy after low profits in 2024.
Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Concert venues in mid-sized American cities might be the next big thing in live music

by Dan Boyce
Feb 12, 2025
A Colorado-based company is hoping to capitalize on the momentum with a turnkey outdoor amphitheater design.
Music from the episode

Hunnybee Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Gumball machine Weekend Yppah
If You Want It Jay Som
Wedding Song Anais Mitchell
Restart Bilal

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

