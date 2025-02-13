What’s next for BP?
If other energy companies are any indicator, BP will move away from renewables and double down on fossil fuels. Plus, midsize city music venues and housing costs.
Housing costs still feed inflation — despite steady rents
Shelter played a key role in January's higher-than-expected consumer price index. A dwindling supply of apartments could add to that effect.
What a trade consultant is hearing from clients as Trump roils the waters
Companies hope to adjust to tariff threats and remain in global markets, says Sarita Jackson, who supports a bigger role for the WTO.
Zelle processed $1 trillion last year, it says, setting record for payment apps
Almost three-quarters of U.S. consumers use mobile payment systems like Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, but regulation is limited.
Americans are turning to social media for financial advice
Traditionally, Americans have relied on certified financial advisors for investment advice. But social media has given rise to free advice from financial influencers.
Oil giant BP promises a "fundamental reset." What will that look like?
BP didn't share many details, but the company has been losing money on renewables and will likely be doubling down on oil and gas.
Concert venues in mid-sized American cities might be the next big thing in live music
A Colorado-based company is hoping to capitalize on the momentum with a turnkey outdoor amphitheater design.
