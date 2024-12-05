Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

What will a GOP-ruled Congress do with Trump's magnum opus?
Dec 4, 2024

Many parts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will expire in 2025. The incoming GOP-controlled Congress isn't likely to agree on which parts to renew.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

50% off! Cyber Monday deal today only! (Kidding!)

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 4, 2024
The frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales now lasts for weeks, and the constant deals are making the dates less meaningful for shoppers.
For small businesses, owning a building can provide stability in uncertain times

by Justin Ho
Dec 4, 2024
If a business can afford it, owning a physical location can give its owners more flexibility — and plenty of tax advantages.
Businesses that own their buildings reap more tax advantages than homeowners, says Lorilyn Wilson, who owns an accounting business. Above, small shops on Main Street in Seal Beach, California.
Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Increasingly, small businesses are adopting AI

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 4, 2024
Large businesses tend to lead the pack in AI adoption, but very small businesses have also been using AI at relatively high rates.
Artificial intelligence can do simple tasks that would otherwise require expensive manpower. That's one reason small business AI use is growing.
Getty Images
What the looming tax fight looks like for a GOP-controlled Washington

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 4, 2024
A unified government doesn’t necessarily mean a unified stance on designing the next round of tax policy.
The incoming Republican administration and Congress will have to decide how to approach expiring tax cuts.
Getty Images
College graduation rates are up. We can thank community colleges.

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 4, 2024
When enrollment declined during the pandemic, two-year institutions boosted support for continuing students.
Adventures in Housing

Renting in New York can be rough, but she found something "really special"

by Sarah Leeson
Dec 4, 2024
Melissa Mesku happened upon the perfect rent-stabilized apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side. How did she beat the odds?
Urban canyons: High-density living in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Standing Next to You Jung Kook
Panorama Mome
Like Crazy Jimin
State of the Art Gotye
The Message Dr. Dre

