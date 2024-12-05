Dec 4, 2024
What will a GOP-ruled Congress do with Trump’s magnum opus?
Many parts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will expire in 2025. The incoming GOP-controlled Congress isn't likely to agree on which parts to renew.
50% off! Cyber Monday deal today only! (Kidding!)
The frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales now lasts for weeks, and the constant deals are making the dates less meaningful for shoppers.
For small businesses, owning a building can provide stability in uncertain times
If a business can afford it, owning a physical location can give its owners more flexibility — and plenty of tax advantages.
Increasingly, small businesses are adopting AI
Large businesses tend to lead the pack in AI adoption, but very small businesses have also been using AI at relatively high rates.
What the looming tax fight looks like for a GOP-controlled Washington
A unified government doesn’t necessarily mean a unified stance on designing the next round of tax policy.
College graduation rates are up. We can thank community colleges.
When enrollment declined during the pandemic, two-year institutions boosted support for continuing students.
Renting in New York can be rough, but she found something "really special"
Melissa Mesku happened upon the perfect rent-stabilized apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side. How did she beat the odds?
