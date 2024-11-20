Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

What happened to sweater weather?
Nov 20, 2024

What happened to sweater weather?

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Retailers are stuck with excess fall inventory after an unseasonably warm October. Plus, Americans want Trump to bring down inflation.

Segments From this episode

Shelf Life

To understand Nvidia, take a look at its CEO and culture

by Tae Kim
Nov 20, 2024
Fear and anxiety became Jensen Huang's favorite motivational tools, writes author Tae Kim in his upcoming book "The Nvidia Way."
In his book about Nvidia, Tae Kim says CEO Jensen Huang, above, once told his executive staff: “There may be people smarter than me, but no one is ever going to work harder than me.”
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 20, 2024
Some retailers are having to adapt to climate change.
A lot of retailers have had a hard time moving coats and sweaters this fall, said Katie Thomas at Kearney.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

Violin maker crafts a strategy to deal with tariffs

by Sofia Terenzio
Nov 20, 2024
With import charges looming, Wesley Rule, owner of Knoxville Fine Violins, is considering alternatives to Chinese-made instruments.
Wesley Rule is a luthier, or stringed-instrument craftsman.
Courtesy Wesley Rule
Comcast cable spinoff reflects rapidly changing streaming landscape

by Samantha Fields
Nov 20, 2024
Media giants see the economics of cable TV weakening and consumer interest shifting to streaming, experts say, despite profitability issues.
In a shot from April 2023, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on CNBC, one of the cable properties that Comcast is spinning off into a new company.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Inflation expectations are calm, but some expect that to change

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 20, 2024
The Federal Reserve may take note of whether businesses anticipate having to pay higher wages or raise prices under the next administration.
Consumers want prices to fall back to pre-pandemic levels, said Chris Jackson, head of public polling at Ipsos.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tennis Orgins
Oslo Free Nationals
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
El Otro Chile Portovoz

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

