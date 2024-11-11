What does the crypto industry want?
In short, to spend less on legal fees. Trump 2.0 may help. Plus, tech investors lose interest in climate-focused firms and national forests face losing funding.
What the crypto industry wants from the next government
Bitcoin hit a record high Monday, with investors expecting the next administration to be more crypto-friendly.
Are the Fed's efforts to lower inflation stalling?
Economists predict inflation will stay at the same level as the last few months, just above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Does it matter?
Why beef prices have been rising this fall
Drought conditions in parts of the South and Midwest have caused ranchers to shrink cattle herds. That's one factor pushing cattle prices higher recently.
NIH got $1.6 billion for research into long COVID. Where are the treatments?
About $1.6 billion has been invested in a program that has yielded little progress, disappointing many who suffer with the complex condition.
Funding for climate tech startups is waning. Much of it's moving to AI.
Investing in AI has been an easy pitch this year, while the capital-intensive nature of green energy startups has put off some funders.
When the U.S. Forest Service’s budget shrinks, who pumps campground toilets?
The U.S. Forest Service is likely facing half a billion dollars in budget cuts from Congress. This means the federal agency will have less money and staff for maintaining public lands. In western Wyoming, a nonprofit is helping fill the gaps.
