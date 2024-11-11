Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

What does the crypto industry want?
Nov 11, 2024

What does the crypto industry want?

Chris McGrath/Getty Images
In short, to spend less on legal fees. Trump 2.0 may help. Plus, tech investors lose interest in climate-focused firms and national forests face losing funding.

Segments From this episode

What the crypto industry wants from the next government

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 11, 2024
Bitcoin hit a record high Monday, with investors expecting the next administration to be more crypto-friendly.
The value of bitcoin has surged since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Are the Fed's efforts to lower inflation stalling?

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 11, 2024
Economists predict inflation will stay at the same level as the last few months, just above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Does it matter?
Chair Jay Powell "left the door open" on whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates again at its next meeting, says former Fed official Bill English.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Why beef prices have been rising this fall

by Justin Ho
Nov 11, 2024
Drought conditions in parts of the South and Midwest have caused ranchers to shrink cattle herds. That's one factor pushing cattle prices higher recently.
Dry conditions mean less hay or grass for cattle to graze on, tightening overall supply of domestic cattle.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
NIH got $1.6 billion for research into long COVID. Where are the treatments?

by Samantha Fields
Nov 11, 2024
About $1.6 billion has been invested in a program that has yielded little progress, disappointing many who suffer with the complex condition.
Efforts to develop treatments for long COVID, which has a wide range of symptoms, have had little success so far. Above, an event supporting long COVID patients in Germany.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Funding for climate tech startups is waning. Much of it's moving to AI.

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Nov 11, 2024
Investing in AI has been an easy pitch this year, while the capital-intensive nature of green energy startups has put off some funders.
Funding for startups focused on climate change has suffered a chill, partly because of the costs of building out solutions.
Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images
When the U.S. Forest Service’s budget shrinks, who pumps campground toilets?

by Caitlin Tan
Nov 11, 2024
The U.S. Forest Service is likely facing half a billion dollars in budget cuts from Congress. This means the federal agency will have less money and staff for maintaining public lands. In western Wyoming, a nonprofit is helping fill the gaps.
The freshly cleaned public toilets at a campground on the Bridger-Teton. This is an annual check list item that keeps the toilets usable for visitors. 
Caitlin Tan
Music from the episode

"Folds" dryhope
"Scratch Yer Head - Squarepusher mix" DJ Food
"It Starts with Bongos" Kid Spatula
"Run, Alive, Run" Felix Laband
"Toad Lick" East Forest

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

