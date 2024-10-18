Visa-seekers in China weigh in on the U.S. election
Most people at the U.S. consulate in Shanghai said they are not following the presidential race.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about the latest retail sales report, consumer perceptions about the economy, and mortgage rates.
Housing permits are up for single homes but down for big apartments
Builders are shying away from multifamily homes because of supply and cost issues. But single-family homes are cheaper and faster to build.
How one North Carolina farm is coping post-Helene
The team at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, outside of Asheville, has made significant progress cleaning up storm-related debris.
2024 U.S. election: views from China
U.S. work visa applicants in Shanghai have mixed feelings on which presidential candidate would be better for China-U.S. relations.
Since the 1930s, mobile homes have served an essential role in America's housing stock
They are an affordable housing option in a country where so few affordable housing options exist.
