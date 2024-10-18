Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and in the lives of millions of Marketplace listeners. Donate Today 💙
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Visa-seekers in China weigh in on the U.S. election
Oct 18, 2024

Visa-seekers in China weigh in on the U.S. election

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Most people at the U.S. consulate in Shanghai said they are not following the presidential race.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Amy Scott

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about the latest retail sales report, consumer perceptions about the economy, and mortgage rates.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Housing permits are up for single homes but down for big apartments

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 18, 2024
Builders are shying away from multifamily homes because of supply and cost issues. But single-family homes are cheaper and faster to build.
Builders broke ground on about 5.5% more single-family homes in September than a year ago.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How one North Carolina farm is coping post-Helene

by Alice Wilder
Oct 18, 2024
The team at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, outside of Asheville, has made significant progress cleaning up storm-related debris.
Selling to restaurants makes up a large portion of Hickory Nut Gap Farm's business. But many in the area have been closed since the storm hit.
Alice Wilder/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

2024 U.S. election: views from China

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 18, 2024
U.S. work visa applicants in Shanghai have mixed feelings on which presidential candidate would be better for China-U.S. relations.
People line up to apply for a visa at the U.S. consulate in Shanghai. The number of Chinese citizens going to America for work, study and travel has been dropping since U.S.-China tensions escalated in 2018.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Adventures in Housing

Since the 1930s, mobile homes have served an essential role in America's housing stock

by Sofia Terenzio
Oct 18, 2024
They are an affordable housing option in a country where so few affordable housing options exist.
A mobile home park in Windsor, California.
George Rose/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

875 Dollar De Lux
Area Code 601 William Tyler & The Impossible Truth
Vegan Chai It's Butter
Longshot (7 Nights) Miike Snow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 AM PST
9:33
3:06 AM PST
17:00
3:40 PM PST
26:46
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Marketplace Morning Report
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade