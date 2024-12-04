Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Uneven churn
Dec 3, 2024

Uneven churn

Dec 3, 2024
Job churn is higher in some parts of the country than others. Plus, we hear from three retailers prepping for the holidays.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Correction

Correction (Dec. 4, 2024): The Numbers segment in this episode has been corrected to remove the misattributed ownership of a restaurant chain.

Segments From this episode

More people quit their jobs in October

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 3, 2024
But those job quitters aren’t evenly distributed around the country.
For this Northern Michigan retailer, weather is a challenge

by Sean McHenry

“We had a decent sized storm come through, so in-person shopping took a while to pick up this weekend,” said Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, Michigan.”

TikTok Shop drives $100 million in Black Friday sales after a year in the U.S.

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 3, 2024
It’s a small but growing piece of the billions spent online on Black Friday, a report says, as brands try to reach consumers on social media.
Why it feels like so many restaurants are declaring bankruptcy

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 3, 2024
Restaurant foot traffic has declined in the U.S. by 3%-3.5%. And expenses are way up.
More than a dozen restaurant chains have declared bankruptcy this year.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Road construction is scratching up this record store's holiday

by Sean McHenry

For Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in downtown Jackson, Mississippi, a successful Black Friday is butting up against persistent road construction in front of his store. “We were down 70% on sales,” he said.

Renewable diesel finds a growing market

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 3, 2024
The biofuel made of vegetable oil and animal fat is primarily used on the West Coast. But it's more expensive to produce than regular diesel.
More renters want to charge EVs at home. Some landlords want to help them do it.

by Henry Epp
Dec 3, 2024
Charging stations could become a sought-after amenity, though structural and cost issues may come into play.
This fly fishing store is already looking ahead to a rosy 2025

by Sean McHenry

The holiday period has been slow for She’s Fly, a fly fishing gear shop in Fort Collins, Colorado. But owner Dylan Demery is undeterred. “It has been our most successful year on record,” she said. “So I think anything that happens during the holiday season is just going to help us go even further.”

Music from the episode

Town & Country Bibio
Supalonely Benee
Flight to the Jungle Monster Rally
Suga Suga Baby Bash
Test Drive Vulfeck
Bite Plastic Picnic
My Mind Is Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys

