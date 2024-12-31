Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Uncertainty, bumpy, resilient-ish
Dec 31, 2024

Uncertainty, bumpy, resilient-ish

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
What's your economic word of the year? Plus some retailer reflection post-holiday shopping season.

Segments From this episode

What will it take to get the stalled housing market moving in 2025?

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 31, 2024
If the housing market is a roller coaster, mortgage rates are at the controls. If they drop, things could speed up.
Home prices continued to rise in 2024 in a fairly listless sales environment.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
After years of debate, congestion pricing looks like it's coming to NYC

by Samantha Fields
Dec 31, 2024
A lot of drivers hate the idea. Advocates say mass transit commuters will love the improvements it pays for.
Proponents of congestion pricing say fewer vehicles will improve traffic flow and air quality in Manhattan. Above, traffic on Third Avenue and 40th Street in November.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
What happens to your small business after counterfeiters copy your product?

by Kristin Schwab , Nicholas Guiang and Andie Corban
Dec 31, 2024
Deborah Holtschlag, owner of Plant Traps, says she "managed to take back control of the brand" after suing hundreds of sellers.
"We are now experts" at fighting counterfeits, said Deborah Holtschlag, owner of Plant Traps. Above, a screenshot from the (authentic) Plant Traps website.
Plant Traps
The economists' word of the year

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 31, 2024
If you had to describe the 2024 economy in one word, what would it be?
A lot happened this year. Inflation declined and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The long-feared recession didn't materialize. Economic issues drove the presidential campaign. How to sum it up?
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
When your partner tells you to check your Venmo

by Reema Khrais

Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s podcast ‘This Is Uncomfortable,” talks to one couple about how how nickel-and-diming each other can test a relationship.

A post-holiday retail dispatch

by Sean McHenry

Annie Lang Hartman, owner of the stationary and gift store Wild Lettie in Leland, Michigan, describes how the holiday shopping season went for her.

Music from the episode

"Glimmer" Tame Impala
"Shell Snake" Monster Rally
"Hard To Say Goodbye" Washed Out
"Make It Better" Anderson.Paak
"The Middle" Jimmy Eat World
"Boxing Day Blues" Courtney Barnett

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

