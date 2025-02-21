Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Tumbling economic sentiment — especially for Dems
Feb 21, 2025

Tumbling economic sentiment — especially for Dems

We're all stressed about high prices. But Democrats are really, really stressed. Plus, dark oil shipping and travel industry demand.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about making economic decisions in the face of uncertainty and what it might look like when the macroeconomy responds to current events

Sentiment on the economy sinks — especially among Dems

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 21, 2025
Inflation and tariff fears contributed to a decline of 10% in the University of Michigan's latest survey.
Concerns about inflation and tariffs are weighing on consumers, possibly making some hesitate to spend.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The "dark ships" that move sanctioned oil around the world

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 21, 2025
Western sanctions on oil from places like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have caused a growing number of oil tankers to shut off the tracking system that could alert authorities of their movements.
More ships are going "dark" to avoid Western sanctions on crude oil.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
No, private data can't replace public data

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 21, 2025
"If we think about the ways that companies collect data, it ranges so widely from different company," said George Washington University's Tara Sinclair. "That's why it's so important that we have government statistical agencies."
Private companies often don't collect data in ways that are useful for the public.
Bill Clark/Getty Images
People are making travel a spending priority

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 21, 2025
But looking ahead, poor consumer sentiment and safety concerns could weigh on bookings.
Though the travel industry has turned in healthy numbers, recent high-profile air travel incidents could stoke some hesitation.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

