Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your donation, doubled! A $30,000 match starts NOW 🤑 Give Today!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Trump’s bid to take down the 10-year yield
Feb 6, 2025

Trump’s bid to take down the 10-year yield

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Would "energy dominance" and deregulation do it? Plus, a theater critic gains a new perspective.

Segments From this episode

Trump wants lower yields on 10-year bonds. Can he make that happen?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 6, 2025
The new administration hopes that energy dominance and government efficiency can bring down borrowing rates.
Share Now on:
SHARE

Increasing productivity is key to strong businesses. Here's how some are doing it.

by Justin Ho
Feb 6, 2025
Labor productivity has been increasing for more than two years, according to the Labor Department.
Share Now on:
SHARE

One of LA's only lesbian bars had to close because of the fires. Here's how they hope to reopen.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 6, 2025
Kai Ryssdal spoke with the co-owners of the Ruby Fruit about seeking outside financial investment and how they hope to grow the business.
Share Now on:
SHARE

With skinny bundles, Disney hopes to fatten profits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 6, 2025
These smaller, cheaper streaming packages often focus on sports or news, and are meant to appeal to consumers tired of bloated, expensive cable subscriptions.
Disney announced it will create a "skinny bundle" for ESPN streaming. But the idea could be applied to other genres.
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A different vantage point can change the way you see your job

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 6, 2025
A back injury made Washington Post theater critic Naveen Kumar see the stage, and his work, from a new angle.
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Policy of Truth Depeche Mode
Black Sail Chastity Belt
Sweet Berry Wine Fat Night
Paper Planes M.I.A.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:54 PM PDT
28:30
3:40 PM PDT
22:06
8:12 AM PDT
8:56
Mar 18, 2025
8:30
Mar 14, 2025
15:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Feeding 2.5 million people over 3 weeks at Houston's rodeo
Tricks of the Trade
Feeding 2.5 million people over 3 weeks at Houston's rodeo
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says
A Federal Reserve index points to a manufacturing slowdown in New York — and possibly elsewhere
A Federal Reserve index points to a manufacturing slowdown in New York — and possibly elsewhere
In uncertain times, businesses turn to "just-in-case" logistics
Trade War 2.0
In uncertain times, businesses turn to "just-in-case" logistics