Too much oil?
Next year, there might be an international oil surplus. What will U.S. drillers do? Plus, regulatory targets hope Trump will appoint friendlier heads of the SEC and FTC.
Segments From this episode
International Energy Agency predicts an oil surplus next year
A supply glut tends to reduce prices, which could prove challenging for President-elect Trump’s plan to boost U.S. oil production.
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
The media giant reported $321 million in operating income for its streaming services in the fourth quarter, just two years after they were losing more than $4 billion.
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially
The study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute finds many retirees worried they are spending more than they can afford.
What does Trump's win mean for Biden's regulatory targets?
Some companies with ongoing legal and regulatory disputes with federal agencies have an incentive to wait for the new, likely more business-friendly, administration to come into power.
The bank that's got your mortgage lender's back
Alanna McCargo of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco discusses the bank's role in the region's housing affordability challenges.
Post-Helene, Asheville navigates its needs for recovery and tourism
Small business owners struggling after the storm hope visitors will return and bring some patience with them.
Music from the episode
"Heartbeats" The Knife
"Good to Me" Freddie Joachim
"Doo Wop (That Thing)" Lauryn Hill
"Plate" Richard Houghten
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer