Dec 10, 2024
‘Tis the season — wait, that’s not the real thing!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Will all ads be AI-generated one day? Plus, long-term unemployment rises, and a homeowner becomes an Airbnber to afford a property tax hike.
Segments From this episode
What unit labor costs can tell us about where inflation is headed
Unit labor costs are a way to measure productivity relative to workers' compensation.
Does Coca-Cola's AI ad herald a new era?
The holiday-themed spot shows the promise, and limitations, of handing over creative tasks to a machine.
Lost doge: A crypto millionaire finds his way back after Trump victory, but might pay dearly
Glauber Contessoto might be the biggest dogecoin evangelist not named Elon Musk. He's got one big worry now.
"Damaged goods": Being unemployed for months takes a toll.
The ranks of the long-term unemployed have swelled to 1.7 million. The psychological effects add to the economic pain.
A new idea for EV charging — at streetlights
A company called Voltpost is set to retrofit 100 lampposts into level two chargers in 2025.
Amid rising property taxes, this homeowner turned to Airbnb
Charlotte Kreutz listed a private room in her home on Airbnb. Almost immediately, she started getting bookings.
Music from the episode
"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Inside Out" Spoon
"It Is What It Is" Blood Orange
"Palm Trees" Loop Schrauber
"Memory" Tom Misch