‘Tis the season — wait, that’s not the real thing!
Dec 10, 2024

Will all ads be AI-generated one day? Plus, long-term unemployment rises, and a homeowner becomes an Airbnber to afford a property tax hike.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

What unit labor costs can tell us about where inflation is headed

by Justin Ho
Dec 10, 2024
Unit labor costs are a way to measure productivity relative to workers' compensation.
Does Coca-Cola's AI ad herald a new era?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 10, 2024
The holiday-themed spot shows the promise, and limitations, of handing over creative tasks to a machine.
Lost doge: A crypto millionaire finds his way back after Trump victory, but might pay dearly

by Matt Levin
Dec 10, 2024
Glauber Contessoto might be the biggest dogecoin evangelist not named Elon Musk. He's got one big worry now.
"Damaged goods": Being unemployed for months takes a toll.

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 10, 2024
The ranks of the long-term unemployed have swelled to 1.7 million. The psychological effects add to the economic pain.
Being unemployed for an extended period can be "stigmatizing" for job hunters, said Julia Pollak of ZipRecruiter.
Ridvan Celik/Getty Images
A new idea for EV charging — at streetlights

by Laura Davis
Dec 10, 2024
A company called Voltpost is set to retrofit 100 lampposts into level two chargers in 2025.
Amid rising property taxes, this homeowner turned to Airbnb

by Sofia Terenzio
Dec 10, 2024
Charlotte Kreutz listed a private room in her home on Airbnb. Almost immediately, she started getting bookings.
Music from the episode

"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Inside Out" Spoon
"It Is What It Is" Blood Orange
"Palm Trees" Loop Schrauber
"Memory" Tom Misch

