Time to sell!
Many homeowners are done waiting and want to lock in gains. Plus, waiting for fruit and veggie prices to slide.
Segments From this episode
Transportation and warehousing prices both rose in January
Logistics prices typically rise in January. But this year, other factors could be pushing transportation and warehousing costs up as well, including concerns about tariffs.
How small businesses are navigating tariff turmoil
Whether they're paying more to import bananas, ship furniture or change suppliers, it all involves paying more — after a long bout of inflation.
Despite high interest rates, home sellers are coming off the sidelines
Some are even cutting prices, reflecting motivation to lock in years of gains. Sellers' rising median age might be a factor.
Building new housing on federally owned land could shrink the national shortage
"This is one area where there does appear to be convergence between Democrats and Republicans," said UChicago professor Mike Albertus.
When prices fall in the PPI, do prices fall at the store?
January's producer price index shows big drops in the cost of fruit and veggies. But wholesale vs. retail isn't an apples-to-apples comparison.
China says its unemployment rate is "stable," but job seekers remain gloomy
China's job hunters say there are fewer decent jobs and more applicants, whether they're seeking manual work or office positions.
This final note — on democracy and this economy
The transcript of a Final Note from Kai Ryssdal that aired at the end of Thursday night's episode of “Marketplace.”
Music from the episode
Tennis Origins
Lowrider Yussef Kamaal
Make Me One Poolside
La valse d'Amelie Yan Tiersan
Diagonals Stereolab
Sincerly Yours, The D.A.C. Dirty Art Club
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer