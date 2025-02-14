Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Time to sell!
Feb 13, 2025

Time to sell!

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Many homeowners are done waiting and want to lock in gains. Plus, waiting for fruit and veggie prices to slide.

Segments From this episode

Transportation and warehousing prices both rose in January

by Justin Ho
Feb 13, 2025
Logistics prices typically rise in January. But this year, other factors could be pushing transportation and warehousing costs up as well, including concerns about tariffs.
If costs are going up because consumers feel confident enough to finance big ticket items, Sarah House at Wells Fargo says that’s a good sign.
Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

How small businesses are navigating tariff turmoil

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 13, 2025
Whether they're paying more to import bananas, ship furniture or change suppliers, it all involves paying more — after a long bout of inflation.
Some are scrambling to source goods from countries outside the tariff zone, and others are taking on bigger bills.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Despite high interest rates, home sellers are coming off the sidelines

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 13, 2025
Some are even cutting prices, reflecting motivation to lock in years of gains. Sellers' rising median age might be a factor.
Building new housing on federally owned land could shrink the national shortage

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Feb 13, 2025
"This is one area where there does appear to be convergence between Democrats and Republicans," said UChicago professor Mike Albertus.
Though the broad idea has bipartisan support, regulation of what types of homes are built, for what price and where could become a political sticking point.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
When prices fall in the PPI, do prices fall at the store?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 13, 2025
January's producer price index shows big drops in the cost of fruit and veggies. But wholesale vs. retail isn't an apples-to-apples comparison.
China says its unemployment rate is "stable," but job seekers remain gloomy

by Jennifer Pak
Feb 13, 2025
China's job hunters say there are fewer decent jobs and more applicants, whether they're seeking manual work or office positions.
A man in Beijing looks at job ads in the Majuqiao Day Labor Market. The advertised jobs range from driving forklifts to warehouse work, offering below $6 an hour.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
This final note — on democracy and this economy

by Kai Ryssdal
Feb 13, 2025
The transcript of a Final Note from Kai Ryssdal that aired at the end of Thursday night's episode of “Marketplace.”
