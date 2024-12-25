Time to buy a car?
End-of-year deals abound, and those expensive toys might get more expensive next year. Plus, breakup-driven retail therapy and the costs vs. benefits of line skipping.
Businesses' inventory levels are lean again. Tariffs could change that.
Trump trade proposals may spur early purchasing, considering that companies know consumers will balk at escalating surcharges on imported goods.
Car sales, prices tick up as more Americans think it's time to buy
End-of-year deals, along with replacement of vehicles lost to hurricanes and anticipation of higher prices in 2025, may be prodding buyers.
Makeup? RVs? Company credit card fraud seems to be on the rise
"Firms are catching more shenanigans than they did in the past" because of AI, says Callum Borchers of the Wall Street Journal.
Skip-the-line offers now a popular attraction in travel world
Would you pay hundreds of dollars to skip the lines for rides at theme parks like Disney World? More of the travel industry thinks the answer is yes.
What becomes of the brokenhearted? They hire a coach and go on a retreat.
Recovering from a breakup costs more than ice cream and a DVD. Well-off exes can hook up with specialized services to rebuild their confidence.
