These jobs may be hot in the next 10 years … or not
Dec 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has some guesses. But so do career counselors and other job market experts. Plus, PowerPoint presentations and rate cuts.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

Fed makes cut to key interest rates

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal provides context for the Fed’s interest rate decision and looks ahead to 2025 when it comes to consumer prices and the job market.

Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold

by Matt Levin
Dec 18, 2024
With the "lock–in effect" shrinking inventory, 1.7 million fewer homes were sold between 2022 and 2024, per a federal housing study. 
A reduction in supply driven by homeowners holding on to low-rate mortgages increased prices by 7%, said Jonah Coste with the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 18, 2024
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the most growth in health care and technology occupations over the next 10 years. But the projections aren't iron-clad.
If interest rates stay up in 2025, some industries may take a hit

by Justin Ho
Dec 18, 2024
Construction is dependent on moderate interest rates. Restaurants are affected when consumer borrowing costs rise.
Construction is very sensitive to the fluctuations of interest rates.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
What were the most popular cities to move to in 2024?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 18, 2024
People are seeking more affordable homes in exurbs and small cities in the Northeast and Midwest, according to new data from Zillow.
Waterbury, Connecticut, placed eighth in Zillow's list of the most popular housing markets of 2024. The city is 33 miles from Hartford, the state capital, and 77 miles from New York City.
Stan Godlewski/The Washington Post via Getty Images
I dreamed of a post-PowerPoint world. Then I woke up.

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Dec 18, 2024
Every meeting has a PowerPoint, but not every meeting needs one. Matt Alston explains the program's long corporate tyranny.
Music from the episode

As It Was Harry Styles
I've Been Waiting Lil Peep, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Fall Out Boy
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Real and the Ideal ATLUS Sound Team
Every Day Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Blank Space Taylor Swift

