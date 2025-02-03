Theme of the day: Uncertainty
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Importers? Not sure. Manufacturers? Dunno what's next. The Fed? Just taking it day by day.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
Wendy Edelberg of Brookings says "political malpractice" might be a bigger risk to economic stability than the government's massive borrowing.
There are lots of moving parts on tariffs right now, but one constant is uncertainty
Over the weekend, President Trump announced he’d be moving forward with tariffs starting tomorrow. Then, Mexico and the U.S. struck a deal to delay those tariffs for one month as the two negotiate border security.
The manufacturing sector bounced back a bit in January. Its future's full of uncertainty.
Nobody knows how tariffs will hit.
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
Austan Goolsbee says the central bank is keenly monitoring how changing economic policy is influencing inflation and employment.
Baker's treats have identity, family in the mix
Inspired by her Korean heritage and young daughters, Marissa Ferola plans to open a brick-and-mortar bakery in Massachusetts.
Music from the episode
Posed To Be Breakestra
Hold Up Beyonce
Wings HAERTS
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer