“Their job is to make money. My job is to protect America’s national security.”
We hear from Gina Raimondo in her final week as commerce secretary. Plus, employment expectations and the Detroit Auto Show.
Outgoing Commerce chief: "The only way to win is to out-innovate them"
Kai Ryssdal does an "exit interview" with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Producer prices rose slightly in December, a positive sign for inflation
Where prices did climb — warehousing and transportation — points to an inventory build. Upcoming CPI will make the inflation picture clearer.
Hybrid work has been a boon for coworking spaces — and a bright spot for commercial real estate
The troubled office space market is showing signs of life as firms seek flexible short-term spaces for their employees' return to work.
Latest consumer expectations reports shows biggest concern is finding a new job
In December, respondent confidence in getting hired fell to the lowest level it's been since 2021.
Why the Detroit Auto Show is happening in January again
For the past few years, the annual gathering was held during warmer months. But many didn’t go for it, which may seem surprising given the typical weather in January in Michigan.
