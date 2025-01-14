Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires


“Their job is to make money. My job is to protect America’s national security.”
Jan 14, 2025

“Their job is to make money. My job is to protect America’s national security.”

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
We hear from Gina Raimondo in her final week as commerce secretary. Plus, employment expectations and the Detroit Auto Show.

Segments From this episode

Outgoing Commerce chief: "The only way to win is to out-innovate them"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 14, 2025
Kai Ryssdal does an "exit interview" with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Producer prices rose slightly in December, a positive sign for inflation

by Henry Epp
Jan 14, 2025
Where prices did climb — warehousing and transportation — points to an inventory build. Upcoming CPI will make the inflation picture clearer.
Hybrid work has been a boon for coworking spaces — and a bright spot for commercial real estate

by Matt Levin
Jan 14, 2025
The troubled office space market is showing signs of life as firms seek flexible short-term spaces for their employees' return to work.
Latest consumer expectations reports shows biggest concern is finding a new job

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 14, 2025
In December, respondent confidence in getting hired fell to the lowest level it's been since 2021.
Why the Detroit Auto Show is happening in January again

by Laura Davis
Jan 14, 2025
For the past few years, the annual gathering was held during warmer months. But many didn’t go for it, which may seem surprising given the typical weather in January in Michigan.
Music from the episode

Opendoors Jitwam
The Spirit Blossoms All Over The Land Onra
Manhattan Carmen Cavallaro
Go To Town Doja Cat
Don't Start Now Dua Lipa

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

