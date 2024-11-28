The renter-homeowner wealth gap
It's big — maybe even bigger than you think. Plus, investments in software with AI capabilities.
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
Some businesses are trying out software with AI capabilities.
The wealth gap between homeowners and renters is huge, a new report says
Homeowners' median net worth is about $400,000. Renters? Just $10,000, according to the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program.
"Baby chasing" baby boomers move south to be with grandkids
Older Americans have often relocated for warmer weather. But interest in reuniting with family is adding to the demographic shift.
Nate DiMeo's new book makes history feel like fiction
In his new book, writer Nate DiMeo adapts his beloved podcast that looks at the stories that fall through the cracks of history
A Matter of Fact Bibio
Dirty Harry Gorillaz, Bootie Brown
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer