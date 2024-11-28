Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The renter-homeowner wealth gap
Nov 27, 2024

The renter-homeowner wealth gap

yavorskiy/Getty Images
It's big — maybe even bigger than you think. Plus, investments in software with AI capabilities.

Segments From this episode

Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 27, 2024
Some businesses are trying out software with AI capabilities.
More companies are investing in intellectual properties like AI.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
The wealth gap between homeowners and renters is huge, a new report says

by Samantha Fields
Nov 27, 2024
Homeowners' median net worth is about $400,000. Renters? Just $10,000, according to the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program.
Home equity accounts for about half of the renter-homeowner wealth gap, according to the Aspen Institute.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
"Baby chasing" baby boomers move south to be with grandkids

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Nov 27, 2024
Older Americans have often relocated for warmer weather. But interest in reuniting with family is adding to the demographic shift.
Young and old alike: Many seniors are relocating to enjoy family togetherness.
Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Nate DiMeo's new book makes history feel like fiction

by Nate DiMeo
Nov 27, 2024
In his new book, writer Nate DiMeo adapts his beloved podcast that looks at the stories that fall through the cracks of history
"The Memory Palace" features short stories of both famous and not-so-famous people throughout history, often focusing on the moments that slip through the cracks.
Zanaceabuna75/CC BY 2.0.
Music from the episode

A Matter of Fact Bibio
Dirty Harry Gorillaz, Bootie Brown
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

