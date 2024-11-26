The housing sector droops under a labor shortage and price hikes
New home sales were down nearly 10% year over year in October. Plus, real-time shopping data and what Trump's tariff plans could do to trade agreements.
In an uncertain housing market, home builders face a range of challenges
A shortage of skilled labor, high labor costs, and uncertainty about the effect of tariffs on lumber prices weigh on some homebuilders.
Trump wants to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. What does that mean for free trade agreements?
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks with Ana Swanson of The New York Times about what Trump’s proposed policy might mean for U.S. trade agreements and inflation.
Real-time data finds consumers feeling fragile
Data like credit card swipes and parking lot satellite photos show trends long before many measures of consumer sentiment.
Laptop sales are surging at Best Buy. Why now?
Otherwise, the electronics retailer had a meh quarter. We’re four years out from the pandemic sales spike, equating to common upgrade cycles.
Baltimore warehouse CEO is finding a new normal after bridge collapse
Sue Monaghan's business is recovering while she navigates obstacles like another possible port strike and proposed tariffs.
20 years of Yelp: do we still trust online reviews?
Online ratings have become ubiquitous. But they've never been noisier to interpret.
