The housing sector droops under a labor shortage and price hikes
Nov 26, 2024

The housing sector droops under a labor shortage and price hikes

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
New home sales were down nearly 10% year over year in October. Plus, real-time shopping data and what Trump's tariff plans could do to trade agreements.

Segments From this episode

In an uncertain housing market, home builders face a range of challenges

by Justin Ho
Nov 26, 2024
A shortage of skilled labor, high labor costs, and uncertainty about the effect of tariffs on lumber prices weigh on some homebuilders.
Inflated costs and low labor pools are making home building challenging.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Trump wants to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. What does that mean for free trade agreements?

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks with Ana Swanson of The New York Times about what Trump’s proposed policy might mean for U.S. trade agreements and inflation.

Real-time data finds consumers feeling fragile

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 26, 2024
Data like credit card swipes and parking lot satellite photos show trends long before many measures of consumer sentiment.
Satellite images of store parking lots are used to measure "footfall," where people are physically shopping.
Emil T. Lippe/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Laptop sales are surging at Best Buy. Why now?

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 26, 2024
Otherwise, the electronics retailer had a meh quarter. We’re four years out from the pandemic sales spike, equating to common upgrade cycles.
Laptops with artificial intelligence features could entice owners to replace their devices.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Baltimore warehouse CEO is finding a new normal after bridge collapse

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Nov 26, 2024
Sue Monaghan's business is recovering while she navigates obstacles like another possible port strike and proposed tariffs.
Business has "definitely picked up in November, but it still was pretty spotty through August and September," says Sue Monaghan, CEO of Baltimore International Warehousing and Transportation.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
20 years of Yelp: do we still trust online reviews?

by Meghan McCarty Carino and Elissa Castles
Nov 26, 2024
Online ratings have become ubiquitous. But they've never been noisier to interpret.
About 10% of online reviews are fake, according to research by USC's Dina Mayzlin.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

When I Look Back Lev Snowe
Call The Foreign Exchange
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
All That We Perceive Thievery Corporation
Carousel Skylar Spence

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

