The high cost of business loans for women and people of color
Dec 20, 2024

Dec 20, 2024
The disparity was reported in a new study from the University of Washington. Plus, what an RV sales slump tells us about the consumer vibe.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Courtenay Brown of Axios and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate cut, how long a strong economy can last, and the neutral rate.

Winnebago’s revenue dropped 18% this quarter

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 20, 2024
The company pointed to a “challenging macroeconomic environment.”
Gabe LHeureux/Getty Images
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 20, 2024
One consequence is slower economic growth overall.
Coal demand is up. Thank data centers and industrialization.

by Henry Epp
Dec 20, 2024
The International Energy Agency now expects coal demand to peak in 2027.
How a $7 billion investment in clean hydrogen could cut the refining industry's "carbon intensity"

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 20, 2024
A hub launched last month on the Gulf Coast, where hydrogen production is essential to refining and ammonia production.
The Air Liquide plant in La Porte, Texas, supplies hydrogen to refiners along the Gulf Coast.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
