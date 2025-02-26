Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...


The GDP equation
Feb 26, 2025

The GDP equation

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Discretionary government spending contributes to GDP. What happens if the government spends a lot less? Plus, ice cream roulette.

Segments From this episode

U.S. turn toward Russia threatens deep economic ties with Europe

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Feb 26, 2025
"NATO is one side of the coin. Economic ties are the other side of the coin," said Neil Irwin of Axios. "Both sides are tarnished right now."
On the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, members of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus criticized the administration's new cooperation with Russia.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
National Debt

One consequence of government spending cuts? Lower GDP

by Justin Ho
Feb 26, 2025
Government spending is built into the formula for calculating GDP.
About 6% of GDP is made up of discretionary government spending at the federal level. So cuts to federal spending will translate to a lower GDP.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
With Ukraine mineral deal, the U.S. continues efforts to bolster its own supply — and lessen dependence on China

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 26, 2025
Ukraine would get U.S. support for security guarantees. For its part, the U.S. could weaken its own dependence on China for technologically-necessary materials.
A new mineral deal would give the U.S. proceeds from minerals in exchange for support for Ukraine.
Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
Instacart's shaky forecast raises questions for the future of grocery delivery

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 26, 2025
With retailers like Kroger and Walmart growing their own services, grocery delivery has become a crowded market.
Instacart's recent forecast may mean trouble for grocery delivery services.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

