The economy Trump will inherit
Nov 6, 2024

The economy Trump will inherit

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, Heather Long at The Washington Post tells us what Trump's policies could mean for the Federal Reserve.

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

Why stocks jumped after Trump's election

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 6, 2024
Many gained on the prospect of lower taxes and the relief from uncertainty. But bonds declined on forecasts of bigger deficits.
The stock market cheered the prospect of lower corporate taxes, but the bond market is expecting wider deficits.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Election 2024

Trump inherits a sturdy economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Nov 6, 2024
Higher tariffs and lower taxes are key to Trump's plan. The WSJ's Greg Ip weighs their potential effect on the economy Biden and the Fed built.
Greg Ip of The Wall Street Journal emphasizes that we can't predict what the economy will look like under a second Trump administration.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Skills Gap

Skilled trade workers are still in short supply

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 6, 2024
The Fed's Beige Book reports shortages in industries including technology, manufacturing and construction.
Project manager Stephen Sasa works on updating the dining patio of a Portland, Oregon, restaurant. Sasa says journeyman carpenters who work with him make $40 to $50 an hour, plus benefits.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
Election 2024

More tariffs may be coming under Trump

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 6, 2024
Here's what tariffs on goods from China and elsewhere have already meant for businesses and consumers since his first term.
In the past, tariffs have raised prices for American consumers and businesses.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
What Trump's re-election means for the Fed

by Sean McHenry

The president-elect’s economic policies could mean higher interest rates for longer.

Top Stories of 2024

How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy

by Matt Levin
Nov 6, 2024
Mass deportations could impact everything from growth to wages to inflation.
Trump's deportation plan could have major ramifications for the U.S. economy.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Hell N Back" Bakar
"No Room" Madison McFerrin
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Music Save Me (One More Time)" Mocky
"Beat Goes On" Pete Rock
"Chameleon Sunday" Arc De Soleil

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

