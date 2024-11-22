Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The DOJ has a plan for Google
Nov 21, 2024

The DOJ has a plan for Google

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Why the U.S. wants the tech giant to sell its Chrome browser, and what AI has to do with it. Plus, the Leading Economic Index is looking a bit brighter.

Segments From this episode

The Conference Board’s index of indicators is down ... again

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 21, 2024
But the LEI's declines are slowing and it's no longer warning of a recession ahead. Plus, other economic indicators are looking positive.
Even if the LEI doesn't look great, other indicators, like the job market and the stock market, are strong.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 21, 2024
The complaint has a lot to do with Google's Chrome web browser and dominant position in the search market.
The DOJ's plan to break up google includes forcing the company to sell Chrome.
Kimihiro Hoshino/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The key to running Save the Children: supply chain management

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 21, 2024
Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children U.S., discusses the challenges of moving goods and making high-stakes decisions in response to crisis.
"Getting stuff from A to B on time, in full, with good quality, at optimal cost is exactly what is required in this sector," says Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children U.S.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The EV market has growing pains, here and abroad

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 21, 2024
Ford is cutting 4,000 jobs in its European workforce, noting that the industry shift to electric vehicles has been “highly disruptive.”
"We need to have lower-cost vehicles" in the EV market, says Tallis Blalack, an electrified roadways consultant.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Is the Florida insurance market really "stabilizing"?

by Amy Scott
Nov 21, 2024
After years of rising premiums, policyholders may see some relief.
Karen Clark, who runs a catastrophe modeling firm, expects claims from Hurricane Milton will be lower than her company’s initial estimate of $36 billion. Above, a home devastated by Milton in Manasota Key, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Widow Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Carefully Little People
Ordinary Pleasures Toro y Moi
Angel in the Snow Elliott Smith

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:53 AM PST
8:22
3:12 AM PST
11:28
Jan 21, 2025
31:05
Jan 21, 2025
29:29
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
Trump's Second Term
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
A Warmer World
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry
Trump's Second Term
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry