The DOJ has a plan for Google
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Why the U.S. wants the tech giant to sell its Chrome browser, and what AI has to do with it. Plus, the Leading Economic Index is looking a bit brighter.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Conference Board’s index of indicators is down ... again
But the LEI's declines are slowing and it's no longer warning of a recession ahead. Plus, other economic indicators are looking positive.
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
The complaint has a lot to do with Google's Chrome web browser and dominant position in the search market.
The key to running Save the Children: supply chain management
Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children U.S., discusses the challenges of moving goods and making high-stakes decisions in response to crisis.
The EV market has growing pains, here and abroad
Ford is cutting 4,000 jobs in its European workforce, noting that the industry shift to electric vehicles has been “highly disruptive.”
Is the Florida insurance market really "stabilizing"?
After years of rising premiums, policyholders may see some relief.
Music from the episode
The Widow Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Carefully Little People
Ordinary Pleasures Toro y Moi
Angel in the Snow Elliott Smith
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer