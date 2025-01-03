Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

The deal with steel
Jan 3, 2025

The deal with steel

Can Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel still happen, in spite of Biden's national security concerns? Plus, a car sales check-in.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kristin Schwab

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab speaks with Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg about the week’s economic news.

Could Nippon still buy U.S. Steel after Biden blocked the deal?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 3, 2025
The president says the sale could threaten U.S. national security. The companies say they will fight the decision.
Steelworkers attend a rally in support of the U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal in Pennsylvania last month. Their union is wary of the deal, but it could ensure job security for workers, one expert says.
Quinn Glabicki/The Washington Post via Getty Images
How an argument against gentrification stopped an L.A. building demolition

by Megan Jamerson
Jan 3, 2025
Tenants in Los Angeles used a formal city process to make an unconventional argument to stop the demolition-- for now.
Rosa Garcia stands at the bar of her restaurant in the historic Los Angeles Mexican-American neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Her landlord hopes to demolish the building.
Megan Jamerson/KCRW
New car sales were up in 2024. Can the trend last?

by Henry Epp
Jan 3, 2025
Almost 1 in 5 new car buyers in the fourth quarter took on a $1,000 or more monthly payment, according to the car shopping site Edmunds.
Some buyers may have finally decided to buy in the tail end of 2024, when lenders brought auto loan rates down slightly.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
My Economy

It's true love when an Orlando woman opens a romance bookstore

by Sean McHenry
Jan 3, 2025
After struggling to get bank loans, Jane Rodriguez borrowed from family members in order to open The New Romantics.
Jane Rodriguez was listening to Taylor Swift's "The New Romantics" when she thought, "Wait a minute, this would be a really cool name for a romance-only bookstore."
Madison Leigh Photography
Music from the episode

"I Do It for the Music" spring gang, LaKesha Nugent
"My Dearest Friend" Manatee Commune
"Magic Spell" This is the Kit
"Offcut #1" Little People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

