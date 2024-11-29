Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

The cost of Christmas past
Nov 29, 2024

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Nearly half of Americans still have debt from last year's holiday season. Plus, low gas prices and a snapshot of China's economy.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about holiday retail shopping, Trump’s proposed tariff policies, and the outlook on inflation

One more thing to give thanks for: lower gas prices

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 29, 2024
A sluggish crude oil market, moderate global demand and healthy U.S. refining capacity have combined to drive down fuel costs
Gas prices tend to fall in the winter because gasoline blends need less refining in cold weather.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 29, 2024
Retail sales growth was the highest in eight months in October, but the property slump continues.
Shoppers line up for local food specialties in central China's Changsha city. The food business has been struggling, but cosmetics, sports and recreational products sold well in October.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says

by Samantha Fields
Nov 29, 2024
The proportion has doubled since last year. Amid constant advertising, more people have credit card balances and those balances are rising.
"Holidays are No. 1 in terms of a big spending spike,” notes Ted Rossman of Bankrate.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Home away from home: The history of college dormitories

by Sofia Terenzio
Nov 29, 2024
"You could teach the entire history of American architectural style just using dormitories," says Carla Yanni of Rutgers University.
Students at the University of Michigan use a large rolling bin to move out of their dorm.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Music from the episode

J-Boy Phoenix
Memories Blue Lab Beats
Make Me Better Little People
Good Luck, Babe! Chappel Roan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

