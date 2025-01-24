Still looking
Although new unemployment claims barely grew last week, continuing claims hit a multiyear high. Plus, luxury EVs and a climate-friendly home.
GM makes a bet on high-end EVs
The company unveils a more upscale model of its Cadillac Lyriq, an EV with a starting price of $80,000.
Five years after the pandemic began, the job market is off the roller coaster
Stability reigns. The economy has about 7 million more jobs than before COVID hit, and both quits and layoffs are low.
Rents keep rising — but not in every city
Zillow reported that Denver, San Antonio and Austin were the only metro areas where rents fell.
Building, instead of buying, a home
This couple in Fairbanks, Alaska saved money by DIY-ing their own home build.
