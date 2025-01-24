Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Still looking
Jan 23, 2025

Still looking

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Although new unemployment claims barely grew last week, continuing claims hit a multiyear high. Plus, luxury EVs and a climate-friendly home.

Segments From this episode

GM makes a bet on high-end EVs

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 23, 2025
The company unveils a more upscale model of its Cadillac Lyriq, an EV with a starting price of $80,000.
Five years after the pandemic began, the job market is off the roller coaster

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 23, 2025
Stability reigns. The economy has about 7 million more jobs than before COVID hit, and both quits and layoffs are low.
Early in the pandemic, millions of Americans lost their jobs.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Rents keep rising — but not in every city

by Daniel Ackerman
Jan 23, 2025
Zillow reported that Denver, San Antonio and Austin were the only metro areas where rents fell.
Three cities — Denver, San Antonio and Austin — have seen rent prices fall over the last year.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Building, instead of buying, a home

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 23, 2025
This couple in Fairbanks, Alaska saved money by DIY-ing their own home build.
Josh Paul in July 2022 working on the beams that the floor — and whole house — would eventually rest on.
Courtesy Paul
Music from the episode

Wooden Ships Crosby, Stills & Nash
Feather Little Dragon
black coffee Elijah Who
I Don't Want To Go To Work It's Butter
No Room Madison McFerrin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

