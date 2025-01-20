Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Sorry, we can't hear you through all the economic noise
Jan 20, 2025

The fall was marked by a contentious election, natural disasters and labor strikes. Can economists still trust the numbers? Plus, corporate concentration in the retail landscape.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

What’s behind the global rise in bond yields?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 20, 2025
In the U.S., it's partly due to expectations of a stronger, more inflationary future economy with bigger budget deficits.
Torsten Asmus/Getty Images
Ripples from wildfires' property damage extend beyond Los Angeles market

by Matt Levin
Jan 20, 2025
With inventory reduced and fire risk increased, both home prices and insurance rates could rise in Southern California.
"Supply and demand is very possibly going to shift and have housing become more expensive than it already is," said real estate agent Lexie Newman.
David McNew/Getty Images
Recent economic data made murky by ups and downs of real world

by Justin Ho
Jan 20, 2025
Tariffs, major weather events and even political bias have obscured trends and challenged experts to figure out the takeaways.
Fewer, bigger players dominate retail landscape

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 20, 2025
Some call shifts in the industry a retail apocalypse as more companies close locations or file for bankruptcy.
Running a brick-and-mortar is more than just "what's on the racks"

by Sean McHenry

Kellen James, owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art in Tulsa, OK, reflects on his first year as a business owner.

Music from the episode

"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Outer Sunset" Tycho
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"North Star" Future Islands

