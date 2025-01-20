Jan 20, 2025
Sorry, we can’t hear you through all the economic noise
The fall was marked by a contentious election, natural disasters and labor strikes. Can economists still trust the numbers? Plus, corporate concentration in the retail landscape.
Segments From this episode
What’s behind the global rise in bond yields?
In the U.S., it's partly due to expectations of a stronger, more inflationary future economy with bigger budget deficits.
Ripples from wildfires' property damage extend beyond Los Angeles market
With inventory reduced and fire risk increased, both home prices and insurance rates could rise in Southern California.
Recent economic data made murky by ups and downs of real world
Tariffs, major weather events and even political bias have obscured trends and challenged experts to figure out the takeaways.
Fewer, bigger players dominate retail landscape
Some call shifts in the industry a retail apocalypse as more companies close locations or file for bankruptcy.
Running a brick-and-mortar is more than just "what's on the racks"
Kellen James, owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art in Tulsa, OK, reflects on his first year as a business owner.
Music from the episode
"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Outer Sunset" Tycho
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"North Star" Future Islands