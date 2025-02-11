Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Your donation, doubled! A $30,000 match starts NOW 🤑 Give Today!
Some things haven’t changed
Feb 10, 2025

Some things haven’t changed

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Amid dizzying policy change, consumers are standing pat on their economic outlook. Plus, an Ohio data center boom.

Segments From this episode

Trade War 2.0

Aside from Trump tariffs, steel and aluminum have little in common

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 10, 2025
The metals are paired as targets for import duties, but they serve different markets. Domestic steel has spare capacity, aluminum not so much.
The U.S. imports half of its aluminum supply and less than a third of steel.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
A lot of things changed in January — but not consumers' inflation forecasts

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 10, 2025
Consumers still forecast about 3% inflation, according to a New York Federal Reserve Bank survey. Responses also reflect a looser job market.
Consumers spend just as much on restaurants lately, just on fewer occasions

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 10, 2025
The average American puts about 60% of their food budget toward groceries and 40% toward eating out, according to Circana.
In the last couple years, fast food prices rose, so consumers turned to fast casual and full service restaurants, said industry analyst Eric Gonzalez.
Aristide/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Ohio data center boom shows Big Tech planting seeds in Middle America

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 10, 2025
Journalist Mya Frazier wrote about sequoia-sized electric power poles, farmland price inflation and the impact on communities.
Central Ohio is a key destination for new data centers and power-transmission infrastructure.
sixflashphoto
Do safety inspections make your car safer or put your wallet at risk?

by Henry Epp
Feb 10, 2025
Texas has joined the list of states that don't require annual vehicle check-ups. With or without the regulation, there are costs for motorists.
It’s not just home prices and mortgage rates. Insurance and property taxes are higher these days, too.

by Samantha Fields
Feb 10, 2025
Home insurance premiums are 52% higher than they were in 2020, and the average homeowner is now putting about a third of their monthly payment to taxes and insurance.
Homeowners are putting more of their monthly payments into property taxes and insurance premiums, said a report.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Yuce Dag Basinda Altin Gun
Patience Tame Impala
Wind on the Water Shook
Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
Level of Concern Twenty One Pilots

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

