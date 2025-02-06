Trade War 2.0The Infinite ScrollInside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyI've Always Wondered ...

So, about those tax cuts from Trump’s first term…
Feb 5, 2025

So, about those tax cuts from Trump’s first term…

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Some of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts are set to expire this year. We take a look at their economic impact. Plus, the legal outlook on Elon Musk gaining access to the Treasury's payment system.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 5, 2025
Kai Ryssdal speaks with an expert in constitutional and administrative law about how the Trump administration is running the economy.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and Howard Lutnick, Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, stand Behind President Donald Trump on February 3, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The services part of the economy is growing much faster than the part that makes things  

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 5, 2025
ADP estimates that the services sector gained 190,000 jobs in January and the production sector lost 6,000.
The "making things" part of the economy — think manufacturing and construction — lost jobs in January. But the services sector gained a ton.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

Loss of costly homes in urban areas made LA wildfires a financial disaster

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 5, 2025
A UCLA report estimates $75 billion in insured losses alone, far more than the next four most destructive California wildfires combined.
Most homes lost in the Eaton blaze were built long before modern fire codes, making them more vulnerable.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
National Debt

A look at the economic impact of the 2017 tax cuts

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Feb 5, 2025
The Trump administration said the tax cuts would pay for themselves, but according to a study “that's just not true at all."
Donald Trump signing into law the Tax Cut and Reform Bill, a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package, in December 2017.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

This couple took living on the water to a whole new level

by Nicholas Guiang
Feb 5, 2025
In 2021, Sarah and Brandon Jones moved to a floating cabin on Lake Fontana in western North Carolina. Even after renovations, living on the water was cheaper than land.
Since buying their first floating cabin in 2021, Brandon and Sarah Jones have bought, renovated and sold two more floating cabins.
Courtesy Sarah Jones
Music from the episode

Green Eyes Arlo Park
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Carefully Little People
When the Lights Go Down Prince

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

