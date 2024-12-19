Dec 19, 2024
Signs of life in commercial real estate
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
In some locations, competition for office space is heating up. Plus, the EV market is accelerating in Norway and diners are opting for cheaper fare.
Segments From this episode
U.S. exports grew in Q3, including in computer parts
Exports of computer-related services rose too. "You sell the machine, but you also sell the engineers" who can set it up, one expert says.
Amazon's need for office space is putting it in a tight spot. It's not alone.
In desirable districts, the space glut is over. Many companies see their business, and need for working quarters, expanding in the near future.
Almost all of the new cars sold in Norway are electric. Here's how the country did it.
Close to 30% of cars on the road and 96% of car sales in Norway are EVs.
Chinese importers of American goods brace themselves for further tariffs
President-elect Donald Trump says he will place an extra 10% tariff on all Chinese exports. China is expected to counter with tariffs on U.S. exports.
Americans love a good steak — and a good deal
Darden's same-store sales have been up at most of its more casual restaurants. But same-store sales at its finer-dining restaurants were down.
Juries' "nuclear" verdicts plague insurers
Plaintiff compensation for pain and suffering is climbing. Insurers question the basis for huge awards and say they have to charge higher rates.
Music from the episode
The Adults Are Talking The Strokes
BOY King Gnu
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Lemon Lime Emancipator
Work Rihanna, Drake
Progressive Progress Howard Harper-Barnes