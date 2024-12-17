Shelf LifeAdventures in HousingTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Shrinking spread
Dec 16, 2024

Shrinking spread

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Investors are expecting the next few years to be good for corporations. Plus, apple picking is in demand, manufacturing workers less so.

Segments From this episode

In a sign of optimism, government and corporate bond yields are getting closer

by Justin Ho
Dec 16, 2024
Investors expect a healthy economy and strength in the private sector, which is limiting the rise in corporate bond yields.
In the last few months, corporate bond yields have been rising more slowly than government bond yields, demonstrating confidence in the health of the private sector.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
What's with all the retail store closings?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 16, 2024
Closures and bankruptcy filings have ticked up this year despite relatively steady consumer spending.
The Container Store is preparing to file for bankruptcy, making it one of nearly 50 U.S. retailers to do so this year.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Where did all the manufacturing workers go?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 16, 2024
Millions of workers lost their jobs in manufacturing. Many never returned to the labor force.
"I think the bigger adjustment that's happened is for the workers that are entering the labor force, if they see all these changes that we're talking about, they can start college with a different mentality," says Matt Notowidigdo of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Ski resorts rely on snowmaking to get through winter. Climate change is making that harder.

by Henry Epp
Dec 16, 2024
While larger conglomerates of ski resorts are able balance out a lack of snow and cold in one part of the globe with a good winter elsewhere, that's not the case for smaller resorts.
Snow guns, like this one, are a crucial part of Bolton Valley Resort's operation. The ski area has invested about $1 million in snowmaking over the past seven years.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
Thanks to stocks and real estate, household wealth is higher than ever

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 16, 2024
But the gains aren't anywhere near evenly distributed.
The growth doesn't seem to be mollifying consumer sentiment. But it could be part of why we're still spending big.
Getty Images
Want to pick your own fall apples in Colorado? Start planning now.

by Rae Solomon
Dec 16, 2024
In Colorado, where limited supply makes apple picking — a classic fall activity — very competitive, orchard reservations open up in early winter.
Competition for apple picking slots is fierce in northern Colorado, largely because the climate and development pressure keeps supply low.
Gabe Allen/KUNC
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

