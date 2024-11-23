Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Santa’s warehouse workers
Nov 22, 2024

Santa’s warehouse workers

Octavio Jones/Getty Images
We check in on holiday season hiring. Plus, how ChatGPT has grown in the past two years.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kristin Schwab

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talks to Courtenay Brown at Axios and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about how the retail sector is faring ahead of the holidays, global inflation and consumer sentiment.

As maternity options in California dry up, midwife training programs are fading

by Elly Yu
Nov 22, 2024
One master's-level program remains in the state at a time when nurse-midwife advocates say there's a critical need for more practitioners.
Professor Angela Sojobi (left) and nurse-midwife student Gillian Sarro position a model baby head through a pelvis in a class at Cal State Fullerton.
Elly Yu/KPCC
Music from the episode

Hi-Fidelity Lava La Rue, Biig Pig
Any Song ZICO
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Blue no/vox, Karaokey

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

