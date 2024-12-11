Rich foods
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Stiff prices for groceries are making our eating habits flexible. Plus, encore careers and a distinctly San Francisco car chase.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
Monthly inflation in November rose by the most in seven months, showing it's taking longer to tame inflation than expected.
High prices are changing how we eat
Many Americans can't shell out more as costs rise. As a result, some are cutting their meat consumption or going to restaurants less.
Would you trust a driverless robotaxi? Waymo hopes so.
"It's pretty uniform and impressive how much people just love it," said John Gravios, Senior Editor at Wired, about Waymo, the new self-driving robotaxi.
Escalating child care costs force women out of the work force
For a lot of families, the cost of child care is a huge reason why inflation is still so painful. For years, the rise in child care and preschool prices has outpaced inflation overall. The latest Consumer Price Index showed the cost of child care increased 0.6% last month alone.
As imports rise, the supply chain has capacity to spare
Ahead of potential tariffs, companies are trying to get more foreign goods into the country — and faster. Space seems to be available, unlike a few years ago.
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement
At 55, Michelle McKenney Jones retired from a 31-year career in corporate human resources and is pursuing her passion for higher education.
Music from the episode
"Bambu" Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
"Falafel" Tom Misch
"California Sunset" Poolside
"So We Won't Forget" Khruangbin
"Abstract Poetic" DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer