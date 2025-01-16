Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Raising the roof
Jan 15, 2025

Raising the roof

The cost of housing remains a major driver of inflation. Plus, big banks and small businesses.

Segments From this episode

Big banks are raking in cash

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 15, 2025
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and other prominent names beat earnings forecasts. The Federal Reserve and volatile markets are giving them a boost.
Housing remains a chief driver of inflation

by Samantha Fields
Jan 15, 2025
Shelter costs were 4.6% higher in December than a year earlier, and they account for more than a third of the consumer price index.
The upward trend in shelter costs has eased from 8.2% annually in March 2023 to 4.6% last month.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Why the American workweek is shrinking

by Daniel Ackerman
Jan 15, 2025
Thanks to a cooling labor market, workers are clocking 45 minutes on the job less each week compared to 2021.
As the labor market cools, employees are logging less time worked each week.
Baona/Getty Images.
President Biden used humanitarian parole in "unprecedented" ways. What's next under Trump?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 15, 2025
Trump officials have called President Joe Biden's use of humanitarian parole illegal. Even without policy changes, pathways to stay in the U.S. legally are limited.
People approved for humanitarian parole wait to board a bus from Mexico into the U.S. in August 2022.
Michael Nigro/Getty Images
Electric vehicle sales power ahead, along with charging station builds

by Henry Epp
Jan 15, 2025
EV sales jumped 15% year on year and the growth of charging facilities hit a record as businesses see profit potential.
The expansion of the nation's EV charging network may be calming range anxiety among prospective buyers.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Conduction Mocky
Soundgirl Personal fat jon
gogobebe MAMAMOO
Timeless J Dilla
Shark Smile Big Thief
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
Tiki Room Rendezvous Lee Rosevere

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

