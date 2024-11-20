Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

⏳ Time is running out to invest in Marketplace by making a tax-deductible gift! Support Marketplace Today!
Private equity’s appetite for restaurants
Nov 19, 2024

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Plus, an alternative fuel CEO on how Trump's second term could influence the clean energy business and we take a self-driving taxi for a spin in China.

Segments From this episode

Homebuilders remain confident despite uncertainty

by Matt Levin
Nov 19, 2024
The National Association of Homebuilders reported its third straight month of improvement in its homebuilder confidence index, even though permits for new housing construction were down nearly 8% year over year.
Homebuilder Justin Wood has saved money on loans when the Fed cut interest rates. But he's also had to spend on incentives for clients wary of rising mortgage rates.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Why restaurants are on the private equity menu

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 19, 2024
Blackstone buys a majority stake in sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s. Fast-casual is a growing segment of the enormous but risky restaurant trade.
Central banks are worried about inflation flaring up again

by Henry Epp
Nov 19, 2024
Conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, potential trade wars and climate disasters have monetary policymakers around the globe on edge.
Trump's Second Term

This renewable energy CEO expects growth in Trump’s 2nd term

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 19, 2024
“I am feeling ready to be surprised,” said Gene Gebolys of World Energy, an alternative fuels provider.
At Gene Gebolys' company World Energy, yellowish beef tallow is used to make sustainable aviation fuel.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
How advanced are China's self-driving taxis?

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 19, 2024
China is speeding up permission to test autonomous vehicles. The most advanced pilot projects are in Beijing and Wuhan.
Device makers turned off buttons, but now they're back

by Sarah Leeson
Nov 19, 2024
Move aside, touchscreens and digital controls. Buttons, dials and knobs have returned to electronics.
Music from the episode

Pacific Theme Broken Social Scene
Chevalier Bulltoe Totorro
Impossible Worlds Todd Baker
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Light Cycle Yppah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

