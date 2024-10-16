Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and in the lives of millions of Marketplace listeners. Donate Today 💙
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Most seniors who qualify for food benefit aren’t getting it
Oct 16, 2024

Most seniors who qualify for food benefit aren’t getting it

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The majority of seniors who are eligible for the grocery benefits haven't applied. Plus, Americans are worried about debt.

Segments From this episode

Why have mortgage interest rates been rising since the Fed cut rates in September?

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 16, 2024
While it's not great news for home buyers, it's good news for the rest of the economy.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose for the third week in a row, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Credit seems easier to get, survey says, but people worry about missing payments

by Justin Ho
Oct 16, 2024
Even though interest rates have been falling, people are more reluctant to take on new debt.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York surveys consumers every month about their economic expectations.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates, again

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 16, 2024
Inflation in the European Union has cooled sharply, but the economy could still use a boost.
The ECB is working to steady the EU's trading economy.
Kirill Kudryavstev/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Most seniors who are eligible for SNAP aren't getting benefits

by Samantha Fields
Oct 16, 2024
Only about 30% of people 65 and up who are eligible for food assistance through SNAP are getting it.
Some seniors receiving social security only qualify for the minimum SNAP benefit amount: $23 a month in most states.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Green Eyes Arlo Parks
The Wad Vels Trio
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, KillBeatz, Fela Kuti
1972 Broken Social Scene
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 AM PST
9:33
3:06 AM PST
17:00
3:40 PM PST
26:46
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Marketplace Morning Report
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade