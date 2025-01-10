Measuring uncertainty
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Do you feel uncertain about the future economy? You aren't alone. Plus, what we can do to make our homes and communities more resilient against fire.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
White House plans new limits on exports of AI tech, vexing industry
China is said to be a key target of rules motivated by national security. The tech industry calls it overreach.
As wildfires burn in Los Angeles, insurers brace for a potential financial disaster
The system is already strained by climate-induced disasters, says Wharton's Ben Keys. Homeowners across the state may bear some of the cost.
Is economic uncertainty a feeling ... or a fact?
Turns out it's a bit of both — and measurable.
What would it take to make U.S. cities fireproof?
Devastation in LA and elsewhere has taught us what can help prevent catastrophes — more firefighters, improved water systems and mitigation.
Thailand's auto industry faces tough times, but electric vehicles provide hope
As Japanese automakers slow production, Thailand is banking on investment from China to build up its EV manufacturing base.
During a successful holiday season, this bakery's orders "exploded"
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, just completed her first holiday season in a commercial kitchen space.
Music from the episode
Social Insecurity Oddissee
Greyhounds De La Soul
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Notion Tash Sultana
Silver City Richard Houghten
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer