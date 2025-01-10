Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Measuring uncertainty
Jan 9, 2025

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Do you feel uncertain about the future economy? You aren't alone. Plus, what we can do to make our homes and communities more resilient against fire.

Segments From this episode

White House plans new limits on exports of AI tech, vexing industry

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 9, 2025
China is said to be a key target of rules motivated by national security. The tech industry calls it overreach.
President Biden shows off a semiconductor wafer during a tour of an Intel factory in Arizona. He's expected to tighten rules around sales of chips that power artificial intelligence.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

As wildfires burn in Los Angeles, insurers brace for a potential financial disaster

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Jan 9, 2025
The system is already strained by climate-induced disasters, says Wharton's Ben Keys. Homeowners across the state may bear some of the cost.
The number of structures destroyed by wildfires in Los Angeles continues to grow, racking up large obligations for insurers. The state is likely to be involved in the final accounting.
Apu Gomes/Getty Images
Is economic uncertainty a feeling ... or a fact?

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 9, 2025
Turns out it's a bit of both — and measurable.
One way to measure economic uncertainty? The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, which uses keyword mentions in news outlets as a proxy for uncertainty.
Douglas Rissing/Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

What would it take to make U.S. cities fireproof?

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 9, 2025
Devastation in LA and elsewhere has taught us what can help prevent catastrophes — more firefighters, improved water systems and mitigation.
One way to mitigate the effects of future wildfires? More firefighters.
Nick Ut/Getty Images
Thailand's auto industry faces tough times, but electric vehicles provide hope

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 9, 2025
As Japanese automakers slow production, Thailand is banking on investment from China to build up its EV manufacturing base.
Electric vehicle sales have been faring better than gas-powered ones in Thailand. Above, a BYD car in Bangkok.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
During a successful holiday season, this bakery's orders "exploded"

by Andie Corban
Jan 9, 2025
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, just completed her first holiday season in a commercial kitchen space.
Magalde said it was "night and day" working out of a commercial kitchen for the busy holiday season.
Armend Nimani/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Social Insecurity Oddissee
Greyhounds De La Soul
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Notion Tash Sultana
Silver City Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

