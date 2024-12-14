Maybe next year
Will the housing market chill out in 2025? The National Association of Realtors seems to think so. Plus, oyster harvesting is back in Mississippi.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Amara Omeokwe at Bloomberg about inflation, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week, and more.
Realtors group issues rosy forecast for housing market in '25
Stabilizing interest rates and moderating home prices are among the positive predictions in the Realtors' report. Some see risks to that scenario.
Court rules Nasdaq diversity initiative illegal
Opponents of the proposed DEI rule said it amounted to a public shaming of companies. They also faulted the SEC's approval of the measure.
The way to reach clean geothermal heat? Fracking.
Hydraulic drilling – also known as fracking – can help capture this heat, which can turned into electricity.
Native communities are twice as likely to have medical debt in collections, agency finds
Federal law says Native Americans aren’t liable for medical bills the Indian Health Service promises to pay. Some are billed anyway.
Oyster harvesting resumes in Mississippi after long hiatus
The state is allowing a limited harvest on its oyster reefs after a series of environmental disasters nearly wiped out the species.
