Making waves
Feb 11, 2025

Making waves

Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
What if we could harness the power of ocean waves to generate renewable energy? Plus, mega factory farms and small business hiring.

Segments From this episode

Small businesses are optimistic, but have job openings they can't fill

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 11, 2025
Among the biggest challenges small firms are facing is hiring.
Small businesses want to hire more workers, which is a good sign. But many are struggling to fill open positions.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
For some "AI accelerationists," the goal is superhuman intelligence ASAP, with few guardrails

by Matt Levin
Feb 11, 2025
Some in Silicon Valley are pushing for quick advances in artificial intelligence and downplaying the risks.
Billionaires and policymakers gathered this week in Paris for the AI Action Summit. The conference declaration doesn't include language about large-scale risks posed by the technology.
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers

by Henry Epp
Feb 11, 2025
Early retirements during the pandemic limited the number of available workers. And the high cost of living is making it hard to attract new ones.
Vermont businesses are struggling to find workers as more of its population retires.
alvarez/Getty Images
Bigger, denser farms vex nearby residents

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 11, 2025
The stench from mega factory farms is hard to stomach, says Kenny Torrella of Vox, who points to agricultural exemptions from key laws.
Mega factory farms are lightly regulated, says Kenny Torrella of Vox. The agricultural industry has been "carved out of a lot of key laws."
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 11, 2025
The U.S. was the globe's No. 4 steel producer in 2023, but China rules the market. Will new tariffs on foreign steel change the equation?
In the U.S., steel production hasn't grown much and industry employment has shrunk significantly, partly due to technology.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The first wave energy project in the U.S. is coming to the port of LA. Here's how it works.

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 11, 2025
Unlike wind and solar, ocean waves are a potential source of always-on power.
The pilot project in the Port of Los Angeles will follow a similar project already online in Israel.
Courtesy Eco Wave Power
Music from the episode

Longshot (7 Nights) Miike Snow
Severed The Decemberists
embarassing britta raci
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
True Affection The Blow
Orchids Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

