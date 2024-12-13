Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Keeping it in the family
Dec 12, 2024

Keeping it in the family

SDI Productions/Getty Images
Only some will benefit from the coming "great wealth transfer." Plus, wholesale inflation and the quest for a new hat manufacturer.

Segments From this episode

The producer price index vs. the consumer price index: same but different

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 12, 2024
The producer price index calculates price inflation from businesses' point of view — think labor costs or raw materials prices.
Services inflation dipped slightly, while goods inflation crept up, according to the November PPI report.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
New regulations will limit bank overdraft fees. Many banks have already done so.

by Justin Ho
Dec 12, 2024
The banking sector has been moving away from charging overdraft fees for a few years now. CFPB scrutiny, along with the broader economy, has made it easier for banks to forgo that overdraft fee income.
Some major banks, like Citibank, have already thrown out overdraft fees entirely.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Demographics, prices are keeping Americans where they are

by Samantha Fields
Dec 12, 2024
We're not relocating like we used to, thanks largely to the graying of the population, high home prices and remote work.
One reason relocation rates hit a record low in 2023: an aging population. Older adults are more likely to stay put than young people.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
My Economy

Searching the world for hat manufacturers

by Nicholas Guiang
Dec 12, 2024
This past spring, Eric Bauer bought the Turner Hat Company, but looming tariffs have thrown a wrench in his plans for the company in 2025.
Eric Bauer is an entrepeneur based in Seattle, Washington.
Courtesy Eric Bauer
Insurance premiums are rising, even as inflation cools. Here's why.

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 12, 2024
Inflation sent rates up at first. But factors like complex vehicle technology and climate change risk are keeping costs high.
New technology that's more costly to repair is part of what's pushing up car insurance.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
What is the "great wealth transfer," and who'll benefit from it?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 12, 2024
Financial consultants predict older Americans will pass on $124 trillion, boosted by stocks and real estate, to heirs and charities through 2048.
A financial research and consulting firm forecasts that in the next 25 years, $124 trillion will be passed down from older to younger generations. Those inheritances will be largely concentrated within already wealthy families.
DNY59/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Becoming a Tree" Richard Houghten
"Antenna" Bonobo
"Mystic Voyage" Roy Ayers
"Brukstep" Mark de Clive-Lowe
"Watch It Grow" The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

