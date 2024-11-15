Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … online
Nov 15, 2024

Getty Images
We're still two weeks out from Thanksgiving, but online shops are already a winter wonderland of deals and holiday advertising.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at Bloomberg and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about inflation, the latest word from the Federal Reserve, and more.

For online retail, the holidays are coming earlier and earlier

by Matt Levin
Nov 15, 2024
Web retail requires no mall Santas or displays, and shoppers easily compare prices online, so the messaging starts around Oct. 1, experts say.
kerkez/Getty Images
Some small banks see upgrading consumer-facing tech as an imperative

by Justin Ho
Nov 15, 2024
Community banks, known for personal ties with borrowers and savers, seek upgrades to provide more services and improve customer experience.
Surveys show bank customers broadly frustrated with the customer experience. Many banks see technology as a means to expand services and improve convenience.
Getty Images
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 15, 2024
There's a financial incentive from the Inflation Reduction Act, an environmental incentive, and a moral incentive, too.
Mark Samuel of Temple Beth Am estimates the panels will save about $4,000 in monthly electric bills.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
"How you start is not necessarily how you finish," says this Atlanta charcuterie business owner.

by Sofia Terenzio

Shandra Turner, owner of the Bougie Grazer in Atlanta, Georgia, talks pivoting into catering and her plans for when her lease is up.

Music from the episode

"Stress Me Out" Bibio, Olivier St.Louis
"Uptown Cabaret" Oddissee
"Make Me One" Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
"To the Sun and All the Cities In Between" City of the Sun

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

