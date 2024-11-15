It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … online
We're still two weeks out from Thanksgiving, but online shops are already a winter wonderland of deals and holiday advertising.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at Bloomberg and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about inflation, the latest word from the Federal Reserve, and more.
Web retail requires no mall Santas or displays, and shoppers easily compare prices online, so the messaging starts around Oct. 1, experts say.
Community banks, known for personal ties with borrowers and savers, seek upgrades to provide more services and improve customer experience.
There's a financial incentive from the Inflation Reduction Act, an environmental incentive, and a moral incentive, too.
Shandra Turner, owner of the Bougie Grazer in Atlanta, Georgia, talks pivoting into catering and her plans for when her lease is up.
"Stress Me Out" Bibio, Olivier St.Louis
"Uptown Cabaret" Oddissee
"Make Me One" Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
"To the Sun and All the Cities In Between" City of the Sun
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer