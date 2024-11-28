Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Insurance price spikes threaten supportive housing programs
Nov 28, 2024

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Some working to put roofs over homeless people's heads worry that insurance costs could put them out of business. Plus, BNPL and the wage vs. inflation horse race.

Segments From this episode

Wage growth still exceeds inflation

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 28, 2024
Wage growth for the last several months continued to exceed inflation, though there are some signs of cooling.
Wages have been outpacing inflation, but there are signs that may not last.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Buy now, pay later transactions likely headed for record holiday season

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 28, 2024
The 0% interest on many buy now, pay later plans is appealing to cash-strapped holiday shoppers. But nonpayment ends up on credit reports.
Shoppers often use buy now, pay later programs for the big stuff, like furniture or electronics. But increasingly, it's also used for necessities like groceries.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Dramatic insurance spikes threaten to put homeless housing providers out of business

by Erin Baldassari
Nov 28, 2024
The rise in premiums has less to do with the threat of extreme weather and more to do with the very nature of the business: providing housing for people exiting homelessness.
Insurance costs are threatening many supportive housing projects.
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

