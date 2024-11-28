Insurance price spikes threaten supportive housing programs
Some working to put roofs over homeless people's heads worry that insurance costs could put them out of business. Plus, BNPL and the wage vs. inflation horse race.
Wage growth still exceeds inflation
Wage growth for the last several months continued to exceed inflation, though there are some signs of cooling.
Buy now, pay later transactions likely headed for record holiday season
The 0% interest on many buy now, pay later plans is appealing to cash-strapped holiday shoppers. But nonpayment ends up on credit reports.
Dramatic insurance spikes threaten to put homeless housing providers out of business
The rise in premiums has less to do with the threat of extreme weather and more to do with the very nature of the business: providing housing for people exiting homelessness.
