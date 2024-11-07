Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and help Marketplace meet our year-end goal! Donate Today 💙
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Import rush
Nov 7, 2024

Import rush

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
How much stuff can American businesses get shipped here before Trump's tariff plan is enacted? Plus, mergers and acquisitions as an economic indicator.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Energy barge businessman expects fewer mandates, fewer headwinds under new administration

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Nov 7, 2024
Austin Golding says the oil and gas industry should meet climate goals via competition and evolution rather than constraints on production and transport.
"We're looking for a world that is competitive and not mandated," says Austin Golding at Golding Barge Line in Mississippi.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute

by Matt Levin
Nov 7, 2024
Lyft says that nearly half of the company's weekday rides were commutes to or from work.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Trump's Second Term

U.S. importers seek to load up ahead of tariffs

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 7, 2024
It’s unclear when or if tariffs are coming, but some businesses are increasing their overseas orders ahead of Trump's inauguration.
If President-elect Donald Trump keeps his campaign promise on tariffs, businesses would have to pay higher taxes and would likely pass those costs down to consumers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why mergers and acquisitions are an economic indicator

by Justin Ho
Nov 7, 2024
They're the ultimate bets companies can make on their futures. So M&A activity can reflect confidence in the economy.
If there’s a big increase in merger and acquisition activity, that means companies are feeling confident about the future.
Jacob Wackerhausen via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Hold Up Beyonce
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
San Roque The Ipanemas
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:20 PM PST
30:31
Dec 20, 2024
8:05
Dec 20, 2024
17:00
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Marketplace Morning Report
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade