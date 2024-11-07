Import rush
How much stuff can American businesses get shipped here before Trump's tariff plan is enacted? Plus, mergers and acquisitions as an economic indicator.
Segments From this episode
Energy barge businessman expects fewer mandates, fewer headwinds under new administration
Austin Golding says the oil and gas industry should meet climate goals via competition and evolution rather than constraints on production and transport.
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Lyft says that nearly half of the company's weekday rides were commutes to or from work.
U.S. importers seek to load up ahead of tariffs
It’s unclear when or if tariffs are coming, but some businesses are increasing their overseas orders ahead of Trump's inauguration.
Why mergers and acquisitions are an economic indicator
They're the ultimate bets companies can make on their futures. So M&A activity can reflect confidence in the economy.
