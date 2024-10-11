Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

How the 2024 presidential candidates compare on national debt
Oct 11, 2024

How the 2024 presidential candidates compare on national debt

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for the Peter G. Peterson Foundation
Trump's campaign promises would likely add more to the debt than Harris'. Plus, we dig into the pretty flat September producer price index.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to David Gura at Bloomberg and Ana Swanson at the New York Times about inflation, the latest signals from the Federal Reserve, consumer sentiment, and more.

What a mostly flat PPI can tell us about where the economy is

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 11, 2024
September's producer price index showed core inflation up slightly and producer prices down slightly. But there are still some interesting numbers in a "flat" index.
A dip in energy prices has brought down overall construction costs, says Ken Simonson, chief economist of the Associated General Contractors of America. But lumber and copper prices were up last month.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
National Debt

How Harris, Trump plans compare on the national debt, and why you should care

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 11, 2024
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says both candidates' tax and spending promises would widen deficits, Trump's by a lot more.
The Harris campaign promises funding support for elder care and first-time homebuyers, as well as hiking the corporate tax rate, and Trump's policy agenda includes expanded tax cuts and increased trade tariffs.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Why did a lithium firm sell for billions when the metal's price is falling?

by Henry Epp
Oct 11, 2024
It's all about buying low and selling high.
Workers open an electric vehicle battery pack at a Volkswagen recycling plant Germany in 2022 to recover valuable materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt.
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
After Helene, communication blackouts made it harder for residents to get accurate updates

by Zachary Turner
Oct 11, 2024
The hurricane toppled power lines — around 86,000 North Carolina residents are still waiting on power, according to the governor's office.
A felled utility pole in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina. Many residents remain without power or reliable cell service.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Tightrope" Janelle Monae
"Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)" Kate Bush
"Turnmills" Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

