How Medicare payment cuts are hurting health care
Nov 25, 2024

How Medicare payment cuts are hurting health care

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
When Medicare rates go down, private insurance rates often do too. Plus: Midwest migration and a career muralist.

Segments From this episode

The UN climate conference ended with a $300 billion a year pledge — disappointing many

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 25, 2024
It's the third straight year the COP conference has been held in an oil-exporting nation.
The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, an oil-exporting nation.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Many doctors face another cut in Medicare reimbursements

by Samantha Fields
Nov 25, 2024
That drop in payments has a ripple effect through the health care system. It's particularly hard on small, rural practices, some doctors say.
Unless Congress intervenes, the Medicare reimbursement rate for doctors will go down by nearly 3% on average starting in January.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Midwest is drawing people in as some leave big coastal cities

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 25, 2024
Jobs, affordable homes and family and friends are attracting homebuyers, some of whom are returning to hometowns.
Intel is opening a semiconductor plant near In Columbus, Ohio, above, and home sales have been strong.
halbergman/Getty Images
Print magazines are having a moment, but who's buying them?

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Nov 25, 2024
Publishers may have been too quick to end their print editions, says Amanda Mull at Bloomberg. "There's demand for it among readers; there's demand among advertisers."
"Companies didn't stop printing print magazines because consumers hated them," said Amanda Mull at Bloomberg Businessweek. "They stopped printing them because the economics of printing physical editions of a magazine became sort of untenable."
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

This muralist took just about any position in building her career

by Aleezeh Hasan
Nov 25, 2024
Cindy Fletcher Holden would hang upside-down while painting on boats. Her work evolved to beautifying walls in homes and on public spaces.
As a sign painter, Fletcher Holden's signature was hanging upside-down to paint lettering on the side of boats. Now, she's a full-time muralist.
Courtesy Fletcher Holden
Music from the episode

Please Please Please Sabrina Carpenter
Cruise Control Jeffery Paradise
Timeless J Dilla, Illa J
Tripping Up Flaming Pier
Joao Carabide

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

