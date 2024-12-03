Holding space for uncertainty
Plus, clothing brands cut back on quality to keep prices down, and people in North Carolina struggle to pay rent in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
Segments From this episode
Some manufacturers worry about a return of inflation and high rates
High interest rates have held back investment in production. They've eased, but firms are wary of the effects of potential tariffs and tax cuts.
To avoid raising prices, clothing brands cut back on quality
Shrinkflation is affecting clothing brands. Companies are attempting to balance quality with price for consumers.
More workers are losing "permanent" jobs. Should we be worried?
That statistic has risen to almost a three-year high. But if the labor market continues to add jobs at current rates, losers may become winners.
Why new tariffs on solar cells could make domestic panels more costly
The Biden administration's taxes target Asian countries where Chinese producers moved after an earlier round of tariffs.
Asheville workers are scrambling to make rent after a Hurricane Helene-induced shutdown
With no eviction moratorium and government assistance moving slowly, an Asheville church is helping keep hundreds of residents in their homes.
