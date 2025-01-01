Happy New Year! The cold weather could cost you.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Natural gas has become a hot commodity. Plus, homes for 1 pound in Liverpool and Boeing's 2025 to-do list.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
If you heat your home with gas, brace yourself for an expensive January
Natural gas futures saw their biggest jump in three years as a cold front hits the U.S. Geopolitical tensions don't help.
Boeing's 2025 to-do list: Improve corporate culture and supplier relations
After a chaotic year, the company has to work out supply chain delays and make output consistent, experts say.
Facing rising costs, a Minnesota home baker makes a career pivot
Maddie Gartmann, owner of Garty Goodies in Minneapolis, decided to put baking on the back burner and focus on in-person classes and social media.
Women's wealth is growing, and wealth managers are adjusting
Bloomberg's Claire Ballentine reports that women tend to be conservative, thoughtful investors and donate more to charity than men.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer