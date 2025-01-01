Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Happy New Year! The cold weather could cost you.
Jan 1, 2025

Happy New Year! The cold weather could cost you.

Bastien Inzaurralde/AFP via Getty Images
Natural gas has become a hot commodity. Plus, homes for 1 pound in Liverpool and Boeing's 2025 to-do list.

Segments From this episode

If you heat your home with gas, brace yourself for an expensive January

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 1, 2025
Natural gas futures saw their biggest jump in three years as a cold front hits the U.S. Geopolitical tensions don't help.
Boeing's 2025 to-do list: Improve corporate culture and supplier relations

by Henry Epp
Jan 1, 2025
After a chaotic year, the company has to work out supply chain delays and make output consistent, experts say.
Facing rising costs, a Minnesota home baker makes a career pivot

by Nicholas Guiang and Sofia Terenzio

Maddie Gartmann, owner of Garty Goodies in Minneapolis, decided to put baking on the back burner and focus on in-person classes and social media.

Listen Now
Women's wealth is growing, and wealth managers are adjusting

by Kristin Schwab and Nicholas Guiang
Jan 1, 2025
Bloomberg's Claire Ballentine reports that women tend to be conservative, thoughtful investors and donate more to charity than men.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

