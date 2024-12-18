Dec 17, 2024
Green bank, go!
Fifteen years in the making, the Coalition for Green Capital just announced its first funding recipients. Plus, chocoholics and trucker grub.
Segments From this episode
Some analysts see inflation lurking in Trump's plans
Tax cuts, tariffs and mass deportations could put upward pressure on prices — and interest rates.
Why sky-high cocoa prices don't deter chocolate lovers
Craft chocolate lovers will eat the higher prices, experts say. But others may alter their consumption habits.
Money starts flowing from national "green bank"
But the future of climate investment is uncertain under the incoming Trump administration.
Are mergers and acquisitions about to heat up again?
It's been a slow few years for M&As, but there are signs that the incoming administration and lower interest rates could change that.
Has the free medical school experiment failed?
NYU's experience rebuts the idea that tuition-free programs open doors to low-income students, per reporting by Rose Horowitch at The Atlantic.
Healthy food can be hard to come by for truckers. This businesswoman wants to change that.
After her own experience on the open road, Jarita Frazier King decided to launch a business offering healthy pre-made meals at truck stops.
Music from the episode
TV Queen Wild Nothing
Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
The Execution of All Things Rilo Kiley
Hard Times Paramore
Blue No Vox
Wake Up Elaine