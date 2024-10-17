Feeling meh about the economy and anxious about the election
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some consumers are planning to spend less and save more in the run-up to the election, a survey says. Plus, capacity utilization and independent grocers.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Despite their feelings about the economy, consumers keep on spending
September retail sales excluding vehicles and gasoline were up 0.7%. But consumers report uncertainty about the election and how it will impact the economy.
What is capacity utilization, and how is it relevant?
The extent to which industries make use of their production capacity has a bearing on inflation.
How Asheville, N.C., businesses are navigating a weekslong water crisis
More than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated its water system, the city is still without clean running water.
Oil markets are in "backwardation" — we'll explain
Geopolitical conflict is interfering with crude oil futures, causing oil prices to be lower in the future than they are today.
The demand for resale is huge. Why are online secondhand clothing platforms struggling?
For clothing resale sites like Poshmark, ThreadUp or Depop, "it's really hard to overcome the math not working," says Amanda Mull of Bloomberg.
These independent grocers are also struggling with high food prices
In the five years that Sam Newell and her husband have run Fruit Fair in Chicopee, Massachusetts, they haven't had a profitable year.
Music from the episode
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Jealousy Abstract Orchestra, Slum Village
Mesa Redonda Hermanos Gutierrez
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Blank Space Taylor Swift
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer