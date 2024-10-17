Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and in the lives of millions of Marketplace listeners. Donate Today 💙
Feeling meh about the economy and anxious about the election
Oct 17, 2024

Feeling meh about the economy and anxious about the election

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Some consumers are planning to spend less and save more in the run-up to the election, a survey says. Plus, capacity utilization and independent grocers.

Segments From this episode

Despite their feelings about the economy, consumers keep on spending

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 17, 2024
September retail sales excluding vehicles and gasoline were up 0.7%. But consumers report uncertainty about the election and how it will impact the economy.
There is a big contradiction in this continued retail spending rally.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
What is capacity utilization, and how is it relevant?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 17, 2024
The extent to which industries make use of their production capacity has a bearing on inflation.
The U.S. economy's average capacity utilization rate was 77.5% for September.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
How Asheville, N.C., businesses are navigating a weekslong water crisis

by Laura Hackett
Oct 17, 2024
More than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated its water system, the city is still without clean running water.
Heidi Bass, co-owner of Mother in downtown Asheville, with a cistern of water outside the business. The bakery and cafe can’t legally sell food without clean water.
Laura Hackett/Blue Ridge Public Radio
Oil markets are in "backwardation" — we'll explain

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 17, 2024
Geopolitical conflict is interfering with crude oil futures, causing oil prices to be lower in the future than they are today.
Under normal conditions, oil futures are generally higher than what oil prices are today, because there are extra costs associated with storing and carrying commodities.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
The demand for resale is huge. Why are online secondhand clothing platforms struggling?

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Oct 17, 2024
For clothing resale sites like Poshmark, ThreadUp or Depop, "it's really hard to overcome the math not working," says Amanda Mull of Bloomberg.
U.S. shoppers, especially those under 40, have an appetite for vintage and used clothing, yet online selling platforms haven't found a way to turn consistent profits.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
My Economy

These independent grocers are also struggling with high food prices

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 17, 2024
In the five years that Sam Newell and her husband have run Fruit Fair in Chicopee, Massachusetts, they haven't had a profitable year.
Sam Newell and her husband bought Fruit Fair grocery store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, in 2019.
Courtesy Sam Newell
Music from the episode

Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Jealousy Abstract Orchestra, Slum Village
Mesa Redonda Hermanos Gutierrez
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Blank Space Taylor Swift

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

