Don’t touch that AM dial!
Nov 4, 2024

Don’t touch that AM dial!

Nov 4, 2024
Why does Congress want all new cars to have AM radio? Plus, Kai visits a San Diego beach that's become a climate research site for the military.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

As Election Day nears, farmers wonder what's ahead with tariffs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 4, 2024
Trump’s proposed tariffs would extend to most U.S. trading partners. American agricultural exports are a favorite target for retaliation.
Should cars still have AM radios? Congress might require them.

by Henry Epp
Nov 4, 2024
AM radio's popularity has declined, leading some carmakers to drop the equipment. Broadcasters say their stations are crucial in emergencies.
Ginny McGehee hosts "The Breakfast Table" on WJOY, an AM station that broadcasts in Vermont.
Henry Epp / Marketplace
Nvidia and Sherwin-Williams to enter Dow Jones stock index as Intel, Dow exit

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 4, 2024
The ins and outs of membership in the 30-company group that represents success across industries and reflects stock market conditions.
Surveying the beaches where Navy Seals train

by Kai Ryssdal and Sophia Paliza-Carre
Nov 4, 2024
As climate change erodes beaches, how will that impact coastal military bases?
Music from the episode

"Comin' Home Baby" Quincy Jones
"Mystik" Tash Sultana
"Radio Ga Ga" Queen
"Outer Sunset" Tycho

