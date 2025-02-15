Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Do you buy the retail sales number?
Feb 14, 2025

Do you buy the retail sales number?

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
Retail sales — a grand total of how much consumers spent in this economy — fell 0.9% from December to January. What happened?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about upticks in inflation, a rocky sales report for January and more.

January retail sales slipped almost 1%, but views differ on what it means

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 14, 2025
There's a lot of nuance in interpreting the data and different ways to measure it.
A tale of two cities — and tariffs

by Laura Weber Davis
Feb 14, 2025
Some Canadian economists say if President Trump follows through with 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports, the impact will be deeply felt in the Detroit/Windsor area, and could send a chill through a region that shares warm economic and cultural ties.
America's new snack fixation? Meat sticks.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 14, 2025
They're more than just Slim Jims now. Meet America's fastest-growing category in snacks.
My Economy

A publisher and chef paired up to open a bookstore-restaurant

by Sofia Terenzio
Feb 14, 2025
CCB Bistro & Vine is a wine bar, restaurant and bookstore all in one located in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
CCB Bistro & Vine serves dinner and drinks in a unique space surrounded by books.
Courtesy Mindy Kuhn
