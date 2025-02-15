Do you buy the retail sales number?
Retail sales — a grand total of how much consumers spent in this economy — fell 0.9% from December to January. What happened?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about upticks in inflation, a rocky sales report for January and more.
January retail sales slipped almost 1%, but views differ on what it means
There's a lot of nuance in interpreting the data and different ways to measure it.
A tale of two cities — and tariffs
Some Canadian economists say if President Trump follows through with 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports, the impact will be deeply felt in the Detroit/Windsor area, and could send a chill through a region that shares warm economic and cultural ties.
America's new snack fixation? Meat sticks.
They're more than just Slim Jims now. Meet America's fastest-growing category in snacks.
A publisher and chef paired up to open a bookstore-restaurant
CCB Bistro & Vine is a wine bar, restaurant and bookstore all in one located in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
